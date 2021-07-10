JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Intrusion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

INTZ opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

