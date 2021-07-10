JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Lucira Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $160,127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $5,682,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54. Lucira Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

