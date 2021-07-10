JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,141 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM opened at $412.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.48. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $280.61 and a 12 month high of $415.04.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

