JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 126,603 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 228.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

