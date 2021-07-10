JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 141,432 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

