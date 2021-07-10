JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,176 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

