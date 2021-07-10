JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 350,000 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

OTCMKTS AEACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

