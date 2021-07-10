JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of iHuman worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at $7,159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at $7,393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at $12,684,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IH stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. iHuman Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

