JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,768 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Farmers National Banc worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $432.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.