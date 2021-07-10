JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,135 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.89% of Ooma worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.45 million, a P/E ratio of -169.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.