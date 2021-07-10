JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,228 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of ePlus worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

