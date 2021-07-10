JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,492 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of First Financial worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 1,449.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

