JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,711 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of German American Bancorp worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $977.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.