JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,309 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

