JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,736 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Ready Capital worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 40.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

