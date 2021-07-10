JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Sigilon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 1,564.5% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

