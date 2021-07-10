Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Hits $38.79 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $1.01 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

