JulSwap (JULD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $493,081.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $493,081.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00162106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.67 or 0.99898830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00942348 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,480,366 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

