Kambria (KAT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.33 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Kambria has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $109,347.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria Profile

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

