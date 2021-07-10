Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,686,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $869,276,000 after acquiring an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.