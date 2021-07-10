Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 14,652 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19,800.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.

BLK opened at $901.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $902.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

