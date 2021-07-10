Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186,551 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

