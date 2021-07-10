Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

