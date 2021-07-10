Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,095,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,801,764 shares of company stock worth $319,693,339. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

