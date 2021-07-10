Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $40.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Pentair worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

