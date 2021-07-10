Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $40.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dynatrace worth $40,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

