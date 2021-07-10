Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,224 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.