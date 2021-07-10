Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,502 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

