Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 27,748 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,748 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.