Keep Network Market Capitalization Reaches $156.15 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $156.15 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 545,836,920 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

