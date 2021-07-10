Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.76 or 0.00247410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00877528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044443 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

