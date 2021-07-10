KeeperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $1.64 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $144.00 or 0.00428158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00874129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044421 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

