Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

KMT opened at $36.38 on Friday. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.