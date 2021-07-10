Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 217,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BMTX opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

