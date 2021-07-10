Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.85. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 33,080 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 90,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 78.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.