KeyFi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.11 million and $7,715.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,724 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.