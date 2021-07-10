Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.81 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

