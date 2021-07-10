KickToken [new] (KICK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00865681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044523 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,497,293,605 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.