Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 545,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

