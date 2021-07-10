Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Cap of $191,723.60

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $191,723.60 and $14,413.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

