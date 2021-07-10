KLAYswap Protocol Price Tops $19.85 on Top Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $19.85 or 0.00058913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $154.50 million and $16.91 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

