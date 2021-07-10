Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $75.36 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00115969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.20 or 1.00245995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00938939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,616,424,957 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,337,023 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

