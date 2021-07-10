Klever (KLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $989,337.00

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Klever has a market capitalization of $155.56 million and approximately $989,337.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

