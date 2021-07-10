KnoxFS (new) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $163,946.66 and approximately $14,133.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

About KnoxFS (new)

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 415,333 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

