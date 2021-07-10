Komodo (KMD) Price Up 18.3% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $93.75 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00321345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00173618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005615 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,772,758 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

