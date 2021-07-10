Krios 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,727.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,727.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.00 or 0.01418518 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.