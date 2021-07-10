KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 75.3% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $26.80 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.91 or 0.00038624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.57 or 0.00863444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044300 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

