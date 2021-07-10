Kuende Reaches Market Cap of $691,458.69 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Kuende has a market capitalization of $691,458.69 and approximately $9.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuende has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

