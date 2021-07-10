Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stake Reduced by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,680 shares during the period. Kura Oncology makes up approximately 5.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Kura Oncology worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. 387,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,432. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

