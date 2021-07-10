KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%.

KushCo stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. KushCo has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

